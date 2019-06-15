Iran to host joint economic coop commission with Russia

The three-day meeting will be held with the attendance of governmental and private sector officials.

The inauguration ceremony will be held with the presence of Minister of North Caucasus Affairs Sergei Chebotarev and Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian.

The Northern Caucasus region is included in the North Caucasian and Southern Federal Districts consisting of Krasnodar Krai, Stavropol Krai, and the constituent republics, approximately from west to east: the Republic of Adygea, Karachay–Cherkessia, Kabardino-Balkaria, North Ossetia–Alania, Ingushetia, Chechnya, and the Republic of Dagestan.

The 15th joint economic cooperation meeting of Iran and Russia will be held with the attendance of secretaries and members of work groups in Tehran on Sunday.

