Iran beat China in consecutive sets (25-21, 25-7 and 28-26).

Iran also set a record by becoming champion without even conceding a single set. It defeated all its seven rivals in the competitions 3-0 to win the title.

Hadi rezaei’s men had earlier become champion in 2018 men's Sitting Volleyball World Championships in Netherlands to book a ticket to Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

