Half of non-oil exports destined to neighboring countries: Official

In a press conference, Saeed Zarandi referred to the growth of non-oil exports as one of the seven main programs of the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade during tough economic sanctions.

"Due to the difficulty of international exchanges, in 2019, Iran put export of non-oil goods to the neighboring countries on its agenda.”

He noted that the developing projects, production of home-made domestic construction, the development of mines and minerals, the use of knowledge-based companies, managing the market and organizing trade logistics, improving the business environment in relation to the environment are among other anticipated plans by the ministry in this current Iranian year (starting in March 21).

