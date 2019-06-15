15 June 2019 - 20:21
Journalist ID: 1844
News Code 83354793
0 Persons

Iran chess player earns world games quota

Iran chess player earns world games quota

Tehran, June 15, IRNA – Iranian chess player Alireza Firouzja on Saturday earned quota to participate in the World Chess Championship.

Firouzja, who was one of the chances to win the medal in Asian games in China was defeated by a rival from host country. 

Earlier, Iranian players Mohammad Amin Tabatabaei and Parham Maghsoudlou had received two other quotas for Iran's team.

The 2019 Asian Continental Championship is underway in Xingtai, China on June 6-16.

Firouzja had already refused to play with an Israeli in Rilton Cup in Sweden.

Having been named 'the genius' of Iran's chess, he is now standing on the top of the U16 ranking table.

Earlier, he became the champion in classic and the runner-up in international tournament in Gamma Rejkavik Open (April 8-16).

Becoming the champion in Iceland Chess 960, Firouzja also qualified to attend 2019 Chess 960 in Norway.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
8 + 1 =