CICA summit opposes unilateralism, separatism

In a statement released on Saturday, CICA summit which was held in Tajikistan (June 14-15) announced that separatism is dangerous to the independence, unity, sovereignty, security and stability of the countries.

CICA participants declared that they are opposed to the unilateral sanctions imposed on other countries and support non-interference policy in international relations.

No country has the right to interfere in other countries' affairs either directly or indirectly or try to topple their regimes, CICA statement added.

CICA is an inter-governmental forum for enhancing cooperation towards promoting peace, security and stability in Asia.

The idea of convening the CICA was first proposed by Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev on October 5, 1992, at the 47th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Iran, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, South Korea, China, Russia, India, Palestine, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan Republic and Thailand are among CICA members.

9191**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish