UN Secretary-General calls for independent investigations on tankers' incident

Refraining from giving any comments on the factors involved in the oil tanker incidents in the Sea of Oman, he called for an independent and impartial investigation.

After meeting with the Arab League Secretary General, Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Friday, in response to a reporter's question about the oil tanker accident in the Gulf of Oman, António Guterres stated that, "As I said, it is very important to know the truth and responsibilities should be clarified. This can only be done by an independent entity.”

"We support any initiative that is truly independent," he said. The Secretary-General of the United Nations has no right to investigate. Only the Security Council can do this.”

44 sailors of the two foreign oil tankers which were hit by explosions in the Sea of Oman ،on Thursday morning were rescued by an Iranian vessel in coordination with Hormuzgan's maritime search and rescue center.

They were transferred to Jask Port in the east of the southern Iranian province of Hormuzgan as Iran's humanitarian gesture.

The two tankers, the Marshal Islands-flagged and the Panama-flagged, were on their ways to Taiwan and Singapore from Qatar and Saudi Arabia, respectively.

