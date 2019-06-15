Arab League: Global community must harness Zionist regime

"The Zionist regime is seeking to eliminate the conventional and principled procedures for resolving the Palestinian crisis and legalize the occupation," Aboul Gheit said on Friday at a meeting with Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, Vafa news agency reported.

He emphasized the necessity of implementing international resolutions and forcing the Zionist regime to adhere to them.

Mahmoud Afifi, spokesman for the Arab League's secretary general, said Friday's visit between Aboul Gheit and Guterres was constructive.

He said that the latest developments and crises in the West Asia region were examined in the meeting.

