Pres. Rouhani: Iran for enhanced ties with Turkey

President Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting on Saturday with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) which is now underway in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Iran and Turkey need to promote bilateral cooperation so as to increase annual volume of trade exchange to the already agreed levels, Rouhani said.

He also said that Iran-Turkey regional cooperation has been effective, successful and of special significance, underlining that the cooperation of the two countries along with Russia in Astana talks will help to put an end to Syria's crisis and restore peace and stability in the region.

The Turkish president, for his part, expressed satisfaction with growing relations between Iran and Turkey, saying that Ankara attaches special importance to enhanced ties with Tehran in bilateral and regional areas.

Erdogan said that his country is determined to enhance relations with Iran in all fields.

The two presidents stressed their opposition to any kind of sanction and unilateralism in international relations.

