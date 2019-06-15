US fails to frame-up against Iran

The subject of suspicious subversive attack on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf and Oman Sea has become the subject of massive diplomatic and media debates over the past days and weeks.

On Thursday, June 13, two oil tankers were targeted at a subversive attack in Oman Sea after which some media outlets were seeking a cause and some government officials also made charges about the incident.

According to reports, the first ship was got into trouble at 8:05 local time on Thursday, 25 miles from the port of Jask, Iran, and an hour later, the second tanker set to fired at 28 miles from the port. One of the ships was heading from Qatar to Taiwan and the second ship from Saudi Arabia to Singapore.

This is the second attack on Persian Gulf’s oil tankers in recent months. Two Saudi oil and UAE tankers were targeted in a subversive attack on May 12 near the UAE's Al Fujairah Port.

Following the events in the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian FM "Mohammad Javad Zarif" on Thursday evening in his Twitter account in response to the oil tanker incident, stated “Reported attacks on Japan-related tankers occurred while PM @AbeShinzo was meeting with Ayatollah @khamenei_ir for extensive and friendly talks."

He added, "Suspicious doesn't begin to describe what likely transpired this morning." "Iran's proposed Regional Dialogue Forum is imperative," he reiterated.

Subsequently, the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, accused Iran of involvement without being able to provide any evidence and repeating the previous claim.

At the press conference, the US Secretary of State said, "We plan to take decisions in the Security Council to bring Iran back to the negotiating table." Iran needs to answer negotiation with the negotiation.”

Pompeo also placed himself in the position of representative of the countries of the world and added, “Mr. Zarif may think that these attacks are ridiculous, but the world does not think so.”

The US secretary of state says Zarif's words are ridiculous as the attack on oil tankers coincided with the meeting of the Prime Minister of Japan's Abe Shinzo with the Supreme Leader in Tehran that removes any doubt on the involvement of Iran's opponents in the attacks to increase pressure on the Islamic Republic.

The US secretary of state, while escaping forward is reminding the country's attempt to bring Iran back to the negotiating table, said that his country despite the opposition of all the members of the UN Security Council to undermining the international conventions and norms and resolution 2231, has exited JCPOA which was the result of years of negotiation and diplomatic effort.

Following these remarks, the United Nations Security Council meeting which was convened on a proposal by the United States to investigate the oil tanker incident in the Oman Sea was ended without any result.

President Donald Trump also pursued the path of American officials to make accusation against Iran and spoke to his favorite network 'Fox News' on Friday morning to answer the question of what is your assessment of the incident. He said Iran has done this.

Without giving any further explanation in this respect, he began repeating his past words and, by attacking Iran's nuclear deal, stated, "We will see what will happen. We have imposed severe sanctions on them. They are terrorist nation.”

The US authorities did not suffice to this extend, and some US news media exacerbated the media tension and released a video claiming that an Iranian boat was dismantling an unexploded magnetic mine from the Japanese ship.

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Heiku Maas said that the American video that was aired in connection with the attack on two oil tankers in the Oman Sea was not enough to prove responsibility for this action.

Also, the American Radio (NPR) called the accusation by the secretary of state on Iran’s involvement in the explosion of oil ships in the Persian Gulf region as baseless.

In the end, after Trump government and the US regional allies failed to shape the tension against the Islamic Republic of Iran around the JCPOA and forming a global coalition, the group is trying to frame-up such matters and bring tension to the Security Council of the UN are pushing for resolution against Iran.

Now the signs of simmering tension by the so-called "Team B" are on the rise, and the sinology of simmering tensions by the government of Trump has shown that making crisis against the Islamic Republic of Iran with the aim of framing-up security file, making coalition and consensus in the space of the US’ exit of the JCPOA, does not have the capacity to be implemented.

