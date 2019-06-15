15 June 2019 - 21:50
US evidence on attacks on tankers not persuasive even for Arabs: Analyst

Tehran, June 15, IRNA - A short blurry film released by the US, about attacks on two tankers in the Sea of Oman are meant to frame Iran up, but they are not even accepted by Arab states, says an Iranian political analyst. 

“There are groups in the world that are not interested in lowering the tensions in the Persian Gulf and are seeking ways to close diplomatic channels,” political analyst Mahdi Zakerian told IRNA on Saturady. 

“The US might have fabricated evidence against Iran after the tankers attacks in the Sea of Oman, but the released short and blurry film has not even attracted the attention of Arabian countries, let alone the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). 

He pointed the finger at the so-called B-team (Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and United Arab Emirates' Bin Zayed) a group of regional hard-line leaders that have been hard at work to draw US President Donald Trump into a conflict with Iran. 

Zakerian stressed that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s policies and that of the government are the main reasons that the US has failed so far to create an international consensus against Iran. 

