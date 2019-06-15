Afghan president highlights Iran's prominent role in peace talks

Afghan president made the remarks in a meeting with President Hassan Rouhani on the sideline of SCO Summit in Bishkek.

In the meeting, both sides discussed expansion of jointly-run projects and regional consensus in dealing with Afghanistan's peace process.

They also called for speeding up the activities of both sides' committees.

Emphasizing Iran's role in the region, Ghani said Afghanistan is looking for expansion of cooperation with Iran in all fields.

Afghanistan is looking for Iran's active role in Afghanistan's peace talks, Afghan president said adding that the issue of narcotics is among topics should be pursued in the framework of bilateral and international negotiations.

Afghan president also called Tehran and Kabul to jointly fight against drug trafficking, extremism and terrorism.

Afghanistan will never let its soil be used against Iran, he underlined.

In the meantime, President Rouhani underlined that Iran's friendly relation mainly focused on interests of both countries in line with international principles.

He said the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to help promote the peace process.

He went on to say that Iran is to jointly cooperate with Afghanistan in fight against illegal drugs trafficking.

Elsewher in his remarks, President Rouhani highlighted the significant status of Chabahar port for Iran, Afghanistan and India.

