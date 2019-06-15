FATF to examine Iran's progress in its upcoming meeting

Representatives from the 205 members of the FATF Global Network, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the United Nations (UN), World Bank and others will meet for FATF Week in Orlando, Florida since June 19-21, according to the FATF website released on Saturday.

“Iran's progress as among one of the items on the agenda of the FATF will be discussed during the six-day event.

Marshall Billingslea, Assistant Treasury Secretary for Terrorist Financing, will preside over the event. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will end the Plenary with closing remarks on 21 June.

The group will also considers Saudi Arabia’s membership to the FATF.

Back in February, the FATF extended the suspension of its measures against Tehran, saying Iran is obliged to fully adopt the remaining financial reforms by June.

Iran has approved the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) law. Two more bills, on Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) and joining the Palermo Convention are still being debated.

The United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, adopted by General Assembly resolution 55/25 of 15 November 2000, is the main international instrument in the fight against transnational organized crime. It opened for signature by Member States at a High-level Political Conference convened for that purpose in Palermo, Italy, on 12-15 December 2000 and came into force on 29 September 2003.

