Iranian disabled powerlifter among world top 10

"All eyes are on the strongest Paralympian on the planet as he tries to set another stunning world record at Nur-Sultan 2019," IPC said about Rahman.

The World Para Powerlifting Championships is slated to be held in Kazakhstan on July 12-20.

The event is regarded as part of 2020 Summer Paralympics.

The 2020 Summer Paralympics is a major international multi-sport event for athletes with disabilities governed by the International Paralympic Committee. Scheduled as the 16th Summer Paralympic Games, it is planned to be held in Tokyo, Japan from 25 August to 6 September 2020.

Siamand Rahman has bagged gold medals at the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio and the 2010 Asian Para Games in Guangzhou.

