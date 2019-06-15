Iran wushu fighter earns 2nd victory in China

In her second fight, Mansourian knocked out her Chinese rival.

Speaking to reporters, Mansourian said that it makes no difference for her that she stands against which rival and her main objective is gaining victory in all fights.

Elaheh Mansourian is an Iranian wushu athlete who competes in the sanda 52 kg category.

She snatched the world titles in 2013 and 2017 and grabbed three medals at the Asian Games in 2014–2018.

Her sister Shahrbanoo Mansourian is also a world champion in wushu.

