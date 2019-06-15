President Rouhani: Multilateral talks reduce tensions, differences in region

“Iran is always ready to cooperate with other countries to hold bilateral and multilateral talks,” said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a meeting with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in the Tajik capital Dushanbe.

The reunion was held on the sidelines of Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

Priorities in Iran’s foreign policy is based on establishing ties with the neighboring and friendly countries, and Qatar in particular, Rouhani said.

“Stability and security of regional countries is intertwined. Iran is looking for the spirit of equality, fraternity, wisdom and foresight in relations with other countries, President Rouhani said.

He called the current bilateral ties between Iran and Qatar as friendly that will be to the benefit of all people. “There are numerous capacities to further develop economic ties between the two countries that should be heeded in line with the two nations’ benefits.

The Qatari emir also stressed that talks, cooperation and political solutions are the only ways out of all the regional differences.

“Doha is ready to develop its ties with Tehran in all fields, ” he noted.

