15 June 2019 - 14:05
EEAS Sec-Gen, Iran Dy FM discuss mutual issues

Tehran, June 15, IRNA – Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Helga Schmid met with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Saturday.

The two senior politicians discussed the latest developments regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, US unilateral sanctions on Iran, and Tehran's reaction to stop doing some of its commitments as per Articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA.

Meanwhile, a parallel meeting of experts of Iran and the European Union was held in addition to Araqchi's meeting with Helga Schmid.

Helga Schmid arrived in Tehran after he paid a visit to the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Qatar.

