Iran envoy: Iran, major destination for foreign tourists

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Budapest, Gholamali Rajabi Yazdi pointing out the importance of the tourism industry, emphasized the development of cooperation with Hungary.

He said that natural resources and especially desert attractions of Iran have doubled the interest of foreign tourists to visit our country.

Gholamali Rajabi Yazdi said on Saturday in an exclusive interview with IRNA's correspondent in Belgrade that the countries of the world attach importance to the tourism revenues as an economic source of income.

He said that in addition to creating jobs, tourism has led to the development of infrastructure in the country, including Construction and development of roads, communications networks and investment in various fields, such as the construction of hotels and accommodation in cities and villages.

The main goal of the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hungary is to work within the framework of strengthening cooperation between the two countries in different areas, said Rajabi Yazdi.

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hungary added that the tourism industry and finding solutions to increase the travel of the people of Hungary to Iran and familiarity with the country's culture and civilization, as well as the groundwork for attracting European tourists, has been the agenda of the embassy.

He emphasized that in order to achieve these goals, the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran initially planned the first meeting of tourists from Iran and Hungary in the cities of Shiraz, Yazd, and Isfahan (the Iranian tourism triangle), in cooperation with the offices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in those cities, and Cooperation of Shiraz Municipality, Yazd Cultural Heritage Organization and Isfahan Municipality.

"The Embassy introduced Iranian tourism capacity to the Hungarian tourism investment agencies and so far 14 Hungarian operators have announced their readiness for joint venture investment in Iranian tourism agencies", the ambassador said.

