US behind recent attacks on oil tankers: Pak daily

"Daily Ummat" in its editorial on Saturday said that Americans want to keep Persian Gulf countries under fear of war just boost their arms industry.

It said the US allegations which link Iran to attacks on oil tankers in the Sea of Oman are baseless as Iran has no reason or intention to get involved in such kind of activity.

The editorial went on to say that the US is playing an evil game in the Middle East which is dangerous. The newspaper added that the US is taking advantage of the emerging situation of the Persian Gulf region.

It said that how Iran can attack oil tankers of Japan and Korea with whom it enjoys excellent ties.

Ummat said the tensions in the Persian Gulf region are in the interest of the US as they would further weaken Islamic Ummah.

The paper said that Saudi Arabia has to address the concerns of Iran keeping in view the fact that the US cannot be well-wishers of Muslims.

It urged the Muslims to sit together and resolve their differences through dialogue otherwise the satanic forces will step in to play their role to destabilize the whole Muslim world.

