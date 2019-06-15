Iran has the capacity to hold international competitions

Van Ruum, the observer at the International Paralympic Committee in the 20th anniversary of the Championship of the Blind, said in an interview with IRNA that at the end of the sports contests for the blind and visually impaired Iranians, Iran has a lot to say about Paralympic training and that its sports infrastructure development is in line with international standards and can host large tournaments.

"It was an interesting experience to visit Iran and the Iranian Paralympic sports facilities."

"Iranian referees are professionals and familiar with the rules of the blind competition," Ruum added.

He said that an important point is the development of blind sports, no doubt that has some of the athletes of Iran's amateur are able to win a medal in the World and Paralympic competitions.

On behalf of the International Paralympic Committee, I will oversee the entire stages of the Battle of the Blind and Undertakers Championship in Iran, and report the results of the tournament to the Committee to the world ranking of athletes.

In his assessment of the performance of athletes in Iran, he added: "I am very surprised at how Iranian athletes compete and compete, and given the capabilities that are available in arbitration, athletes and facilities in Iran, this country can keep up with standards of the Paralympic sports at the world level.

