Hezbollah official hails Iran's foreign policy

Sheikh Naim Qassem made the remarks in a local ceremony held Friday in southern Lebanon.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a meeting held in Tehran on June 13 with the visiting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, declared that Iran will not hold talks with the United States because President Trump withdrew the US from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Sheikh Naim Qassem appreciated Iranian foreign policy and not accepting negotiations under the pressure of the US wrongful sanctions on Iran.

Trump, after withdrawal from the JCPOA imposed the unprecedented sanctions on Iran damaging Iranian national economy.

Iran has lodged complaint with the International Court of Justice against the US sanctions demanding reparations.

Hezbollah official said the US proposals may be superficially seemed good but they are empty in practice.

He expressed deep concern about the US hegemony putting at risk the international peace and security.

The US Department of Treasury has taken helm of SWIFT, the Society of the Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, enabling the US to cut off the banking link of the Central Bank of Iran amounted to declaration of war against Iran.

He said the US supports dictatorial regimes in the Persian Gulf region.

Based on secret reports, the US has been gathering terrorist group of Daesh (ISIS) and al Qaeda from all parts of the world since 2012, just less than a year after the start of unrest in Syria, the Hezbollah official said, adding those groups could be settled in Syria and Iraq to pursue achievement of the US goals.

Talking of the US-proposed Deal of Century, the official said Washington will not achieve its goal because the Resistance movement exists and the regional countries will not be defeated.

Deal of the Century is a so-called US initiative to bring materialization of the goal of setting up the State of Palestine to as dream. It has been widely condemned because it has ignored the Palestinian nation's rights.

The deal was reportedly made in cooperation with an agreement of certain Arab countries according to which, Holy Quds will be recognized as the capital of the Zionist regime.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish