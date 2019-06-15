North Khorasan handicrafts get UNESCO seal of excellence

Referring to the existence of 61 arts related to handicrafts in North Khorasan province, Habib Yazdanpanah said on Sataurday that 51 of them have a national brand name.

Yazdanpanah said that handicrafts represent the identity and culture of the peoples of each region.

"The culture and diversity of the ethnicity of the province are evident in creating the handicrafts of the province."

'UNESCO Seal of Excellence for handicrafts plays an important role in facilitating our access to international markets. This, in turn, leads to the increase of handicrafts in the province and the creation of more jobs.'



He said that Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari is one of the leading provinces in handicrafts selling a great number of its products in various parts of the country. It has also exported them, he added.

The program of UNESCO Seal of Excellence for the craft products was originally piloted in 2000-2003 for Southeast Asian Nations by UNESCO and the ASEAN Handicraft Promotion and Development Association (AHPADA).





This program has successfully helped raise the quality of handicrafts. Iran has participated in this program since 2007.

Recently Habib Yazdanpanah stated that the number of the existing residential, recreational and catering centers in the province was 150, adding that there are over 115 tourism attractions in the province.





“Two national pattern areas, 22 areas of tourism and eight target villages in this province embrace travelers and tourists,'' he said.

