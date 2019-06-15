IRNA employs advanced procedures in professional journalism

IRNA chief made the remarks in a speech Friday to the 6th World Congress News Agencies started work in Sofia, Bulgaria, on June 13 for three days.

The news event, which was inaugurated by the opening speech of the Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, is planned to focus on the Future of News.

The full text of Hashemi's remarks is as follows:

Mr. Chairman,

Dear Colleagues and Panelists,

Congratulations from the IRNA delegation to the host news agency BTA for excellent arrangements of the conference from the warm Bulgarian hospitality to meaningful programs and informative discussions in the memorable city of Sofia. This workshop’s subject on "Artificial Intelligence" goes hand in hand with the general theme of the Sixth World Congress of News Agencies (WCNA) on The Future of News.

I will give an account on the steps taken by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) of Iran in providing the infrastructure with a model for "Artificial Intelligence" through incremental phases as well as on planning a future in which our agency is set to employ state-of-the-art technology to carry out its mission.

As a news agency with forward-looking prospects, IRNA’s march toward employing modern and multi-media have been under the guidelines of its strategic plan. The vision document’s first objective is turning the agency into an intelligent organization. It lays down the development of technologies related but not limited to the following:

- natural language processing,

- speech processing,

- image processing,

- video processing,

- data processing,

- data science,

- text processing, recommender systems,

- mobile notification, and

- chat boot.

The initial phase involves entering contracts on a qualitative assessment of the editorial staff’s production, for example, the rate of citations of IRNA stories and the time interval it took to file the story online by checking IRNA’s stories against 20 news agencies and major websites. It also entails searching the web to check whether IRNA’s stories have been re-published without giving due credit to our products. Through data mining, IRNA’s recommender system will use IP’s, cookies as well as comments of our visitors to identify their areas of interest and suggest the topics in their search sessions.

Respected Colleagues,

Let me conclude by a question, in which I think the workshop’s panelists and participants will have the interest to discuss. Although it will be wonderful to use AI in the news business, can it operate in a vacuum? Expert minds – human minds – and up-to-date professional expertise are needed to manage these systems. No one can overlook the priceless role of human resources in giving life and spirit to our organizations even when they are equipped with AI and robots.

In August, IRNA marks its 85th anniversary. It coincides with the 21st martyrdom anniversary of our correspondent in Mazar-i-Sharif, Mahmoud Saremi, who was murdered in cold blood by the Taliban militia who captured the northern Afghanistan city in 1998. IRNA has lost invaluable reporters and photojournalists who paid the ultimate price while covering conflicts such as Saddam-era Iraqi-imposed war (1980-88) or risked their lives in covering natural disasters.

It goes without saying that AI and robots are helping us in many ways. However, we are far from a scenario in which they can substitute human-to-human relations in the workplace. We have to respect above all the human side of news operation.

Thank you for your attention.

