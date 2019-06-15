Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 13

** IRAN NEWS
- Leader says Iran has no trust in US
- Two days with Shinzo Abe in Tehran
- Iran calls for global unity against US unilateralism
** IRAN DAILY
- Leader: Iran has no trust in US
- Raptors dethrone Warriors to capture first NBA crown
- Pope backs carbon pricing to stem global warming, appeals to deniers
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Trump not worthy of exchanging messages with
- Yemen's Houthis target Saudi airport with drones again
- Turkey’s Denizli set to lead Iran’s Tractor Sazi
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Finnish artists Carin Bengts, Lina Heiskanen display works at Tehran gallery
- Iran among top 20 in FIFA ranking
- U.S. is serious threat to international stability
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Allegations of tanker attacks made by US unfounded, alarming
- Supply deficit blamed for home price hike
- Forex climbs after 2 weeks
