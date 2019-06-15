Iran’s Embassy in Kabul dismisses Pompeo’s anti-Iran claims as sheer lies

Pompeo has accused Iran of having a hand in the explosion of an automobile in Kabul which wounded four US forces.

The statement said Iran condemns terror attacks anywhere in the world.

It reiterated that Iran has announced its readiness for cooperation with regional governments, especially the Afghan government, to fight such measures.

The US is leveling such baseless accusations in a situation where Iran has been working for peace, stability and security in the neighboring state and proved that it will never engage Afghanistan in its disputes with certain countries, the statement said.

Afghan national security advisor Hamdullah Mohib recently declared in an interview with one of the country’s TV networks that Iran is keen on establishing peace and calm in Afghanistan.

