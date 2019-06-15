Afghan president calls for Iran’s active role in peace talks

In a meeting with President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek on Friday, he highlighted Iran’s status and role in the region, saying that Kabul favors promoting collaboration with Tehran in all fields.

“We favor Iran’s bigger role in Afghanistan peace talks and the issue of drugs is among the issues which should be pursued within the framework of bilateral and international talks,” Ghani said.

Tehran and Kabul should join hands to fight terrorism, drugs, and extremism, he said, reiterating, “We will never allow Afghan territory to be used against Iran.

The 19th SCO Summit was held on June 13-14 with leaders of 11 countries, including Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, Pakistan and Iran in attendance.

SCO is an intergovernmental organization that was founded for multilateral political, economic and security cooperation. China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and India are major members while, Iran, Mongolia, Afghanistan, and Belarus serve as observers.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish