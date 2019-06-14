Putin: Iran adherence to JCPOA constructive

He made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the 19th SCO Summit in Bishkek late on Friday.

“Moscow is determined to promote bilateral, regional and international cooperation with Iran in a wide range of regional and economic arenas, especially in joint fighting terrorism in the region,” he said.

“Successes we witness in Syria are as a result of Iran’s positive role and Russia-Iran-Turkey trilateral collaboration in Astana Process,” he stressed.

Putin also appreciated Iran for its aid to rescue 11 Russian crews on an oil tanker in Persian Gulf.

Despite problems, trade relations are growing and joint cooperation commission of the two countries will convene in Tehran within next days.

The 19th SCO Summit was held on June 13-14 with leaders of 11 countries, including Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, Pakistan and Iran in attendance.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish