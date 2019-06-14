Rouhani: Enhancing Tehran- Moscow ties of significance to regional stability

In a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 19th SCO Summit late on Friday, he added that Russia and Iran are alongside each other in the regional and international circles and implementation of economic deals between them is going ahead well.

Supporting cooperation between the two countries’ private sectors will help boost trade relations, Rouhani said, noting that Iran’s parliament will prepare the ground for accelerating regional commerce by enacting the bill on trade with Eurasia.

“In addition to illegal exit from the JCPOA, US is seeking to sanction the countries and companies wishing to observe Security Council’s 2231 Resolution,” he said.

Stressing that Iran’s measures are within the framework of its rights under JCPOA, Rouhani said that if Iran’s interests are met by the other parties, it is possible to return to the earlier point.

Rouhani hailed Russia’s role in strengthening JCPOA and implementation of the deal by the European parties, saying, “Iran has always backed regional stability and security and has proved the resolve through countering Daesh and proposing regional non-aggression pact.”

As to Syria, he said, “We are interested to continue effective mutual cooperation for countering terrorism in the context of Astana Process until final results are achieved.”

The meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and Presidential Advisor Hesameddin Ashena.

The 19th SCO Summit was held on June 13-14 with leaders of 11 countries, including Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, Pakistan and Iran in attendance.

SCO is an intergovernmental organization which was founded for multilateral political, economic and security cooperation. China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and India are major members while, Iran, Mongolia, Afghanistan and Belarus serve as observers.

Rouhani left Bishkek for Dushanbe on the second leg of his trip to attend the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

CICA is an inter-governmental forum for enhancing cooperation towards promoting peace, security and stability in Asia.

Iran, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, South Korea, China, Russia, India, Palestine, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan Republic and Thailand are among members of CICA.

