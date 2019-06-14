Iran blasts UAE official's allegations against FM Zarif

Those who did not have authority, legality and sovereignty from the beginning and are glad about buying a fragile security from the West is better for them to be silent, Abbas Mousavi wrote in his Twitter account.

Deriding UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash, he referred to the US President Donald Trump's remarks that has called certain Arab countries of the region as 'Milk Cow' and noted that those who are supposed by the West as 'Milk Cow' is better for them to be silent about the Iranian officials' credibility.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman's remarks follows the UAE's minister of state for foreign affairs' tweet in which he said, "Every single day Iran’s Foreign Minister Zarif’s reference to team B becomes more farcical & his credibility diminishing. Public relations are no real substitute to constructive policies. De-escalation in current situation requires wise actions not empty words."

The B-Team in Zarif’s remarks refers to a number of anti-Iran hawks, including John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud, and crown prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

