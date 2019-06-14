Iran supports Afghanistan stability: President

Iran has sided with Afghan nation and would continue its support for boosting stability and developing the country, Hassan Rouhani said.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of 19th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The Iranian president expressed the hope that the two countries' joint economic commission convenes in the near future to explore avenues for development of two countries' cooperation.

He criticized the US' role in the region, and said that Americans' withdrawal from the region will be better for the region.

President Rouhani urged the Afghan government and the international bodies to increase efforts to prevent drug cultivation in Afghanistan.

President Rouhani was officially welcomed by Kyrgyzstan premier on Thursday when he arrived in Bishkek to attend the 19th SCO Summit.

The 19th SCO Summit is held on June 13-14 with presence of leaders of 11 countries, including Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, Pakistan and Iran.

SCO is an intergovernmental organization which was founded for multilateral political, economic and security cooperation. China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and India are major members while, Iran, Mongolia, Afghanistan and Belarus serve as observers.

Rouhani will leave Bishkek for Dushanbe on the second leg of his trip to attend the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

CICA is an inter-governmental forum for enhancing cooperation towards promoting peace, security and stability in Asia.

Iran, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, South Korea, China, Russia, India, Palestine, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan Republic and Thailand are among members of CICA.

