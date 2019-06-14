Adviser to President: Iran, China, Russia getting closer

Hesam al-din Ashnah wrote on his Twitter page on Friday after a meeting between Iranian and Chinese presidents, "America's maximum pressures have changed China-Russia strategic analysis in the short-term future."

In his Twitter message, he said, "In the face of US tyranny, the three countries of Iran, China and Russia have come closer than ever.”

The adviser to the Iranian president stressed that the paper tiger of sanction and threats will not withstand vis-a-vis joint endurance.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, who has traveled to Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Thursday evening - to attend the 19th Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting, met with Chinese President Xi Jinping this morning.

The 14th Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was held on June 13-14, with the participation of 11 countries, including Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, Pakistan and Iran in the city of Bishkek.

