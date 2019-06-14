Iran FM Zarif: US causing insecurity in region

"With Pres. @HassanRouhani at #SCO in Kyrgyzstan. Important multilateral dialogue + fruitful bilateral talks incl. w/ President Xi & President Putin," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Friday.



He added: "Unilateral US actions—incl. its #EconomicTerrorism on Iran—are solely responsible for insecurity & renewed tension in our region."

Earlier, Zarif in an interview with the London-based Al-Araby TV said the US has waged an economic war against the Iranian people which amounts to economic terrorism.

It means that the US is exerting illegal pressures on the people to reach its political goals, he said.

Nobody negotiates with terrorists, Zarif said.

There is no difference between military and economic wars, the top diplomat said, adding that the main damage will be on the region as in a tense situation anything might occur.

"We have good relations with most of the countries in the region," Zarif added, commenting on Iran's ties with the region, arguing that a couple of countries in the region mistakenly believe in the security provided by the US.

What "we want from the US is to avoid intervening in Iran's relations with other countries or pressing them to breach their obligations", the top Iranian diplomat said in the interview released on Wednesday evening.

