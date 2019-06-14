Iran, Russia stress safeguarding region

The meeting was held on the sidelines of Shanghai summit ion Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting both sides underlined continuation of good relations and mutual cooperation for safeguarding the region and fighting terrorism.

Advisor to President Hassan Rouhani Hesamodin Ashna, Chief of Staff of the Iranian President Mahmoud Vaezi, Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and some other officials also attended the meeting.

Rouhani is also slated to hold meeting with Afghan president Ashraf Ghani.

The 19th SCO Summit is held on June 13-14 with presence of leaders of 11 countries, including Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, Pakistan and Iran.

SCO is an intergovernmental organization which was founded for multilateral political, economic and security cooperation. China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and India are major members while, Iran, Mongolia, Afghanistan and Belarus serve as observers.

Rouhani will leave Bishkek for Dushanbe on the second leg of his trip to attend the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

CICA is an inter-governmental forum for enhancing cooperation towards promoting peace, security and stability in Asia.

Iran, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, South Korea, China, Russia, India, Palestine, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan Republic and Thailand are among members of CICA.

