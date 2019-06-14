Russia seeking to cooperate with Iran on artificial intelligence

On the eve of sending a delegation of Russia's leading Information Technology (IT) companies to Tehran, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of Russia Mikhail Mamunov said that there are many areas of cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence and intelligent cities between the two countries, and Iran and Russia Can use their capacities in the field of Information Technology and Communication (ICT) more and more.

Mamunov, who is scheduled to travel to Tehran on June 17, in his interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) in Moscow referred to his goal of participation in the Iran-Russia Working Group as cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies.

"This year, on the agenda of the Russian delegation, not only are issues of mutual cooperation, but also a prospect of cooperation between the cities of Russia and Iran, and on the Russian side, the officials of the Moscow State Information Technology Administration (Moscow City Hall) and nearly 30 representatives from companies of Iranian and Russian in the field of communication and telecommunications will discuss and exchange views," the official stated.

"We know that Russian information technology products have huge export capacities, and many countries are interested in participating in this field," the Russian official said on his trip to Iran.

Mamunov noted in his assessment of Iran-Russia cooperation, “Bilateral relations between Russia and Iran are developing successfully in all fields, and economic areas constitute a key component of bilateral cooperation.”

Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of Russia, highlighted that in 2018, the volume of trade between Iran and Russia was about 1.7 billion dollars, which is $33.9 million or 1.99 percent higher than in 2017.

He added that Russia's imports from Iran were $ 533.1 million, up 35.9 percent or 140.9 percent from 2017

