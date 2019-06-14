Primary problem of foreign ships’ incident technical: Official

Allah Morad Afifipour said on Friday in an exclusive interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), "Given that the ships are not in our country's territorial waters and that their flag is related to the Marshal Islands and Panama, then the countries that own these two flags should assess the main cause the incident and report officially to the authorities.”

He said that there are speculations in cyberspace, but we should wait for the official authorities of the countries that own these vessels to make their official statement about the cause of the incident.

The Director General of Ports and Maritime Department of Hormuzgan in an explanation of the incident on the vessels, highlighted, “On Thursday at 8:05 the department was given a report that a ship in the Oman Sea had suffered a fire and immediately rescue vessel at the port of Jask headed to rescue the crew and rescued 23 crew members and transferred them to the port (Jask)."

Afifipour added that the second vessel also reported a fire at its engine at 9:50, and a rescue vessel was sent from Shahid Rajaee Port.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish