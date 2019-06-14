US seeking to create instability in Persian Gulf: Senior MP

In an interview with the Persian service of Sputnik on Friday on the US goals, and the possibility of war with Iran under the pretext of attacks on oil tankers, Alaeddin Boroujerdi explained that the Americans do not make a big historical mistake and with no excuse even related to tankers and other topics they will not start a war in this region, against the Islamic Republic of Iran, because they are well aware of the outcome of such the war, and they know that such a war will be against the national interests of the United States before all.

He went on to say, “But these measures are quite suspicious and I believe that America's policy in the Persian Gulf, Oman Sea and West Asia is creating insecurity so that to sell more arms, establish bases and influence in the region; Americans have applied this policy over the past decades in these areas, and the United States alone is the only country that benefits from such acts."

Boroujerdi noted that the Americans carry out the Iranophobia project with a false news that the US Secretary of State has named Iran and I condemn and denounce it very strongly.

The member of the Foreign Policy and National Security Commission of the Iranian Parliament said that the attacks were certainly caused by the US itself because they want to make the region unsafe sell more weapons and say that "we must have more bases in this area and that our presence (Americans) in this region should be increased; American politics is quite clear; otherwise, for some reason, over the past decades, there has never been such an incident in the region, and we are witnessing these unfortunate events, such as the Fujairah port and oil tankers". This is definitely an American-Zionist move and its purpose as "I said, is to sell more weapons, creating more bases and stronger influence in the region by the US".

