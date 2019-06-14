US pursuing anti-Iran policy to appease Zionists, few regional states: Ex-Pak envoy

In an interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Fauzia Nasreen, former Pakistani ambassador to Poland and Nepal said the interests of Israel and other countries in the region are probably the reason why the United States had basically walked away from the JCPOA.

The former diplomat added Japan being close partner of both Iran and the US, has the capacity to play a constructive role to ease tensions between the two states.

She said one would hope that Japan will be able to bring the US and Iran to a situation where they can sit and talk to each other. “The visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Iran is an important development,” she noted.

Nasreen said that tensions between Iran and the US are very dangerous keeping in view the conflicts and difficulties that the Middle East is facing. “Basically this would enhance the differences and divergences in the region and would affect the region,” viewed the expert.

The analyst went on to say that the US is basically trying to appease a few countries in the region which are opposed to Iran.

"But these are very very dangerous trends and Pakistan being a neighboring country of Iran doesn’t want to see another conflict emerging in the region,” Nasreen noted.

The analyst expressing her views said there is sanity in many countries so far on the situation; particularly Europeans have taken a stance on it as they don’t want to see a complete collapse of nuclear deal.

"Perhaps they would be able to persuade Trump to a certain extent to modify his position," she believed.

Nasreen said the Iranian leaders have taken a principled stance indicating that first the US has to come back to the nuclear deal and then they will hold negotiations.

The expert on international affairs said Japan enjoys equally good ties with Iran and the US so it has the capacity to play an important role to defuse tensions between both the countries.

"Japan has very strong strategic, economic and political ties with the US and can exercise its influence on the US to defuse tensions with Iran,” noted the former diplomat.

Nasreen said Japan has a deep interest in the security and stability of the Persian Gulf region because their energy needs are fulfilled by Iran and other Middle Eastern countries. “So Japan has more immediate interest in defusing the tensions,” she said.

