China describes US unilateralism source of tension

Xi Jinping made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of 19th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

He referred to the US unilateralism, and said that Washington's withdrawal from the nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was the major cause of escalation of tensions in the region.

Beijing will develop strategic relations with Iran, the Chinese president said.

He noted that China is ready to cooperate with Iran in the regional and international communities to promote multilateralism and secure the interests of developing countries.

Beijing is ready for development of cooperation with Iran in all fields, in particular fighting terrorism and organized crimes, Jinping added.

He also welcomed Iran's participation in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

President Rouhani was officially welcomed by Kyrgyzstan premier on Thursday when he arrived in Bishkek to attend the 19th SCO Summit.

The 19th SCO Summit is held on June 13-14 with presence of leaders of 11 countries, including Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, Pakistan and Iran.

SCO is an intergovernmental organization which was founded for multilateral political, economic and security cooperation. China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and India are major members while, Iran, Mongolia, Afghanistan and Belarus serve as observers.

Rouhani will leave Bishkek for Dushanbe on the second leg of his trip to attend the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

CICA is an inter-governmental forum for enhancing cooperation towards promoting peace, security and stability in Asia.

Iran, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, South Korea, China, Russia, India, Palestine, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan Republic and Thailand are among members of CICA.

