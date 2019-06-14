Effective use of know-how, technology most important priority of disaster risk management

Mostafa Mohaqeq, in an interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Friday while answering a question about the role of modern science and technology in reducing the risk of disasters in the country, replied, "One of the existing global discourses for the comprehensive development and sustainable development of countries and human societies is a meaningful relationship with science, politics and action."

"The results of recent studies and research at the international level show that although the production and the use of science in the world has grown rapidly in recent decades, and the planning and implementation of essential measures has been improved, there is still much to be done in this sector," he added.

"The country's scientific capacity for meteorology and monitoring and heavy rainfall warnings has grown significantly in recent decades, but the heavy rainfall in March this year has been widespread causing a lof of damages to the country. The analysis of the causes and process of flooding shows that the climate and heavy rainfall causes up to 25% of the factors causing the destructive flood, and 75% of the other flood factors are related to the development and infrastructure sectors of the country such as urban and rural development programs, management of use natural resources such as land, forests and pastures, management of water and energy, transportation and other infrastructure.

