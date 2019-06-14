Iran urges resistance against US

President Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

The Iranian president welcomed development of cooperation with China in all fields of politics, economy, culture, tourism, energy, transportation and industry.

Iran is interested in development of ties with China in international and regional bodies as well as fighting terrorism, and welcomes China's investment in its southern ports, President Rouhani added.

Resistance of Iran and China against the US unilateralism is in the interest of both the Asian countries and the world, he further said.

The Iranian president said that relations with China have been always strategic and will also remain strategic.

Iran has been always bound to its obligations enshrined in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the US withdrew from the nuclear deal with Iran with no excuse, he added.

President Rouhani said that the US pressure on Iran, China and other countries is aimed at dominating the Asian continent and the world.

The Iranian nation has proved the fact that foreign pressures unite them and develop their resistance, he noted.

President Rouhani referred to the two Asian countries' capacities for cooperation, and said that Iran is ready to play a major role in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), proposed by China.

Iranian president and his Chinese counterpart met on the sidelines of 19th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

President Rouhani was officially welcomed by Kyrgyzstan premier on Thursday when he arrived in Bishkek to attend the 19th SCO Summit.

The 19th SCO Summit is held on June 13-14 with presence of leaders of 11 countries, including Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, Pakistan and Iran.

SCO is an intergovernmental organization which was founded for multilateral political, economic and security cooperation. China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and India are major members while, Iran, Mongolia, Afghanistan and Belarus serve as observers.

Rouhani will leave Bishkek for Dushanbe on the second leg of his trip to attend the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

CICA is an inter-governmental forum for enhancing cooperation towards promoting peace, security and stability in Asia.

Iran, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, South Korea, China, Russia, India, Palestine, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan Republic and Thailand are among members of CICA.

9191**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish