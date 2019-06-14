14 June 2019 - 16:35
Vice President: Dependence on oil drops by two-thirds

Mashad, June 14, IRNA - Iranian Vice President and Head of the country's Plan and Budget Organizations said that of the total amount of 148 trillion tomans of oil resources in the current year's budget, two thirds of the budget has been withdrawn from this year's budget, and therefore Iran's dependence on oil has dropped.

After attending a meeting of the Planning and Development Council of Khorasan Razavi on Thursday evening, Mohammad Baqer Nobakht said sources that have been predicted from oil sales in the budget were about 148 billion tomans, but to withdraw the budget from oil price fluctuations, we have reduced the dependence of this year's budget on oil by about 55 billion tomans.

The official emphasized on the continuing decline in oil dependence in the country's budget for the years to come, and noted, “Reforming the budget structure in terms of creating sustainable revenues instead of oil, saving existing costs, stabilizing the economy and strengthening the institutional position of budget and the links of budget with other department are being pursued.

