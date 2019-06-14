French Parliament official due in Iran soon

Marielle de Sarnez, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the French National Assembly, will meet with officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran on her upcoming visit.

"Parliamentary diplomacy is the most effective way to increase interactions and create an atmosphere of understanding, and common sense among democratic nations who enjoy political development and the parliament by people's votes," said Iran's ambassador to Paris Bahram Qasemi on the eve of the trip of the French official.

Seyyed Kamal Kharazi, chairman of the Iranian Strategic Council on Foreign Relations met with Du Sarens in Paris this April to attend the Paris Peace Summit for Peace.

According to Kharazi, Du Sarens, during this visit, expressed her satisfaction with the visit and the importance of Iran, calling for Tehran's precise view of the recent decision to suspend the implementation of certain commitments in the JCPOA.

