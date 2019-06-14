Closing ceremony of Iran-Russia Joint Economic Summit to be held in Isfahan

Alireza Salarian, in an interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Friday, said that the last day of the meeting of Iran-Russia Joint Commission will be held in Isfahan on Tuesday, where the agreed documents for the development of economic cooperation will be signed by the parties.

The 15th Joint Iran-Russia meeting will be held on June 16-17 in Tehran and June 18 in Isfahan.

Concurrent with the event, the third meeting of the joint working group on regional and provincial cooperation between Iran and Russia will be held. The development and expansion of provincial and regional cooperation, the serious support of the working group of economic activists and investors of the two countries, and efforts to resolve the legal problems of related issues, Providing information to traders and investors of the two countries about the capacities and needs of the provinces and the formation of a joint executive team is one of the objectives of the Joint Working Group on Provincial and Regional Cooperation of Iran and Russia.

