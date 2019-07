Iran FM, UN official discuss issues of mutual interest

Mohammad Javad Zarif and Rosemary DiCarlo met on the sidelines of 19th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed latest regional and international developments.

President Hassan Rouhani was officially welcomed by Kyrgyzstan premier on Thursday when he arrived in Bishkek to attend the 19th SCO Summit.

The 19th SCO Summit was held on June 13-14 with leaders of 11 countries, including Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, Pakistan and Iran in attendance.

SCO is an intergovernmental organization which was founded for multilateral political, economic and security cooperation. China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and India are major members while, Iran, Mongolia, Afghanistan and Belarus serve as observers.

Rouhani will leave Bishkek for Dushanbe on the second leg of his trip to attend the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

CICA is an inter-governmental forum for enhancing cooperation towards promoting peace, security and stability in Asia.

Iran, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, South Korea, China, Russia, India, Palestine, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan Republic and Thailand are among members of CICA.

