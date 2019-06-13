Iran attends judicial human rights talks in Zurich

During the first day of the event, both sides discussed the way to implement judiciary justice for teenagers, activities of correctional centers, amnesty system and comparing the judicial systems of the two countries.

The Swiss delegation described as fruitful their visit to Iranian correctional centers in Tehran.

According to the judicial delegation agenda, the two countries should discuss other matters of interest, including dispute resolution procedures.

The participants also discussed cooperation in human rights fields in international organizations and also the bilateral issues.

