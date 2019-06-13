Iran, Azerbaijan sign road transportation MoU

The document was signed at the end of the two-day talks of the Joint Commission of Road Transportation Cooperation by the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization’s director general for transit and international transportation, Mnauchehr Salmanzadeh and Azeri official with Ministry of Communication and Information Technologies Habib Hosseinev.

Describing the agreement as significant for promoting mutual cooperation in the field of transportation, Salmanzadeh said that it increased reciprocal traffic of road fleet in both countries, new deals were concluded based on which necessary licenses for promoting transit from Azerbaijan soil were obtained.

During the two-day talks, it was also agreed to launch passenger lines of Baku-Tehran and Baku-Tehran-Karbala, he said.

