MP: Serbia hails developing ties with Isfahan

Addressing a meeting with Isfahan governor Abbas Rezaei, Žarko Obradović said Iran and Serbia enjoy high-level political relations and called for developing economic ties.

Referring to Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani’s upcoming trip to Serbia, he said agreements have also been signed for Iranian and Serbian presidents’ meeting by the end of the current year.

Appreciating Iran support for Serbia and Kosovo territorial integrity, he said Iran is supporting the entire international community.

He also urged Isfahan governor to maintain cooperation with one of the Serbian cities.

Meanwhile, Rezaei referred to friendship and brotherliness between Iran and Serbia, saying that developing cultural and economic relations will result in reinforcing humanitarian ties.

He said that Iran is after establishing friendship with world countries.

Iran has complied with all commitments under the nuclear deals and expects Serbia to take practical steps with this regard, he noted.

Emphasizing the fact that all countries should respect international agreements, he said EU’s practical measures as regard Iran deal shows its independence.

He also expressed readiness for holding Isfahan cultural week in Serbia.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rezaei invited Serbian private sector to participate in Iranian exhibitions.

