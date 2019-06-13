Saadi Iranology center opens in Shanghai Int’l University

In the wake of signing MoU between Allameh Tabataba'i University and Shanghai International Studies University (SISU), both sides signed an agreement for establishing two joint research centers in these two universities.

The opening ceremony was held with the attendance of vice chancellor of Allameh Tabataba'i University for research affairs and deans of Shanghai International Studies University (SISU) colleges.

Addressing the ceremony dean of Shanghai International Studies University (SISU) Asian and African Studies College stressed the university’s determination for developing scientific cooperation

He expressed hope for the joint research centers to pave the way for establishing all-out scientific cooperation and student and professor exchange.

Meanwhile, vice chancellor of Shanghai International Studies University (SISU) expressed willingness for promoting cooperation with Iranian universities.

He also called for launching short-term training courses and holding expert meetings between Iranian and Chinese professors.

In the meantime, Vice Chancellor of Allameh Tabataba'i University referred to potentials and the position of the university as the biggest center for human and social sciences in the Middle East.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish