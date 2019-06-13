Iran exports $500m handicraft

Addressing the handicraft week in Shiraz, Farhad Fallah said based on customs’ statistics the official handicrafts exports has been $289m last year, adding that most of the exports have been in suitcase trade form.

Due to cruel sanctions, Iranian artists and producers have faced problem like high prices and shortage of basic materials but Iran Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization has established a work-group to remove production obstacles.

He added that the Iranian artists attended 30 domestic and foreign exhibitions and 846 markets were also erected on the occasion of Nowruz holiday.

It is worth mentioning that the first international trade center for handicrafts was inaugurated in Shiraz.

