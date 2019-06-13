Croatia: European states upset with US anti-Iran sanctions

Speaking in a meeting with Isfahan Governor Abbas Rezaei, stanbuck said sanctions mainly pressure on people and the US is the main cause of them.

Despite the fact that Europe is against economic sanctions, the US has made European states support them, he said.

Referring to the fact that foreign media do not portray correct image of Iran to the world, he urged other countries not to pay attention and do not trust the propaganda.

He also pointed to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's trip to Iran, and expressed hope for ending sanctions and establishing friendship with Europe.

Underlining the similarity and coordination between Iran and Croatia, Stanbuck said there are various capacities for developing cultural, tourism and sport cooperation.

Rezaei, for his part, said Iranians expect the European Union to insist on its commitments under the nuclear deal and implement them.

Referring to the presence of 16 million tourists in Croatia, he invited Croatian people to visit Isfahan.

He also described as important getting familiar with various economic attractions and capacities of Isfahan and scientific exchanges between two sides.

