13 June 2019 - 20:23
Japan PM visits National Museum of Iran

Tehran, June 13, IRNA – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is in Iran, visited National Museum of Iran and signed memorial book of the museum on Thursday afternoon.

Iran and Japan ambassadors as well as deputy head of CHHTO and governor of the museum were accompanying the prime minister during the visit.

It is noteworthy that there are glass works here in the museum belonging to Sassanid Dynasty (224-651 CE), which the same works or similar works were found in Japan as an indication of historical ties between the two countries.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signed a memorial book of the museum at the end of his visit.

